Walmart to pay in-house truckers up to $110,000 in tight US job market

A Walmart truck pulls away after fueling up at the Loves Truck stop on Nov. 5, 2021, in Springville, Utah.

Walmart Inc. is ramping up pay for its truckers as the retailer seeks to shore up staffing amid a nationwide need for drivers.

In-house truck drivers will now be able to earn between $95,000 and $110,000 in their first year at the company, a Walmart spokeswoman said Thursday. At the high end, that’s 26% higher than the previous average for new drivers. Veterans of the Walmart Private Fleet can earn even more, the company said in a statement.

Walmart is boosting efforts to attract and retain truckers as employers across the country struggle to keep 18-wheelers rolling. The U.S. has a shortage of 80,000 drivers, according to the American Trucking Associations. Walmart, which employs about 12,000 truck drivers, had to hire 7,000 over the last two years, including a record 4,500 in 2021, the spokeswoman said.

The pay bump pushes Walmart truck drivers further ahead of typical U.S. levels. Median pay for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers was $47,130 in 2020, according to the Labor Department.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer also touted a training effort for employees who want to become drivers. So far, 17 employees in Delaware and Texas have earned commercial driver’s licenses over the course of the 12-week program, the spokeswoman said.

The company is hoping to train 400 to 800 new drivers this year, she said. The in-house program saves prospective truckers the cost of commercial driver training, which can range between $4,000 to $5,000 for people doing it independently, she said.

Walmart climbed less than 1% to $156.12 at 12:40 p.m. in New York. The stock gained 7.1% this year through Wednesday, compared with a 6% decline for the S&P 500.

