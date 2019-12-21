This app would love to deal with your traffic tickets. But lawyers want it gone.

But lawyers for the Bar responded that the judge got it all wrong, and failed to grasp TIKD’s operations.

Algeisa Vazquez, counsel for the Bar, wrote that the app’s “technology is merely a virtual door to a nonlawyer owned and operated traffic ticket defense law firm.”

For now, however, it appears that TIKD isn’t up and running.

Lawyers for the company and its founder did not respond to emails and a call to their Tallahassee office.

The legal fight continues, though. To help the state Supreme Court sort it out, groups of lawyers and public interest groups have weighed in.

In support of the Florida Bar, The Ticket Clinic joined other traffic ticket attorneys from around the state in sounding an alarm over the app.

They say that allowing TIKD would lead to disaster in the practice of law.

“Anyone will be able to hang up a shingle and sell legal services, even though he or she is not a member of The Florida Bar,” two lawyers wrote on behalf of the ticket attorneys. “In this new world, it will be permissible for legal services to be sold not just by non-lawyers, but also by … disbarred lawyers … individuals with criminal records, and anyone else who desires to do so.”