Ring app shares your personal data with Facebook and others, report finds

Ring said it uses MixPanel to target messaging within the app when it launches new features. Generally the company may collect and disclose personal information — such as when users interact with the app or their Ring devices — to third-party services in order to track the performance of various features, the company said.

Budington noted that Ring may not necessarily be in violation of its own privacy policy. But he said Ring’s privacy policy is too broad and vague and it’s concerning that even the company’s list of third-party services is not accurate.

Goldman said it’s unclear why Branch or Facebook would need information from Ring to help with analytics or targeting ads.

Branch spokesperson Alex Austin said the company provides a service that fixes mobile links that take users to the correct page. “To perform this service for Ring and many others, we must process some data from within the app but take extreme care when handling it,” Austin said in an email. Per the company’s user data policy, Branch collects device data like advertising identifiers, IP address, and cookies but does not collect or store information such as names, emails or physical addresses.

Other companies named in EFF’s report did not immediately respond to requests for comment.