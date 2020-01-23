Boise State sues Mountain West Conference over TV contract
Boise State sues Mountain West Conference over TV contract

Pick Six Group of Five Football

Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien.

 Associated Press file photo

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University filed a legal complaint against the Mountain West Conference over a TV contract.

Boise State claimed the Mountain West breached its contract with the school and “violated, nullified and significantly impaired Boise’s State’s rights” by signing the deal without the university's approval.

The complaint filed in Idaho district court also claimed the conference is ending benefits the school negotiated as part of its 2012 deal to stay in the Mountain West, including a $1.8 million annual bonus.

The deal gave Boise State a bigger portion of the conference's television revenue and allowed the university to negotiate home games separately.

Boise State claimed the conference attempted to end the agreement without the university's knowledge while falsely telling university officials the conference would try to obtain a bigger revenue portion for the school.

“The university and the Mountain West are currently in discussions in hopes of bringing this matter to a resolution without litigation,” Boise State and the Mountain West said in a joint statement Wednesday.

