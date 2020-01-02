American Airlines vows to share Boeing proceeds with workers

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines said Thursday it is negotiating with Boeing Co. over compensation for the airline's grounded planes and will share some of the proceeds with its employees.

American had 24 Boeing 737 Max jets when the planes were grounded worldwide in March after two deadly crashes. Like other airlines, American has canceled thousands of flights as a result. It estimated that the grounding will cut its full-year 2019 pretax income by $540 million.

A spokesman for American said Thursday that the airline is talking to Boeing "as to what that compensation looks like." Boeing has suggested that compensation could be in cash or other forms, such as help with training or spare parts.

American expects to make part of the compensation eligible for employee profit sharing, the spokesman said without providing any figures.

American Airlines Group Inc. CEO Doug Parker said in October he was confident that any losses due to the Max grounding "won't be incurred by American shareholders, but will be borne by the Boeing shareholders."