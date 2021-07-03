States step up push to regulate pharmacy drug brokers

While Morris hopes to see more rules like Tester’s legislation become reality, for now he thinks Montana’s new law could help. The rules call for PBMs to have adequate networks, which Morris said he hopes will help remote pharmacies like his.

David Root — vice president of government affairs for Prime Therapeutics, one of Montana’s larger PBMs, which represents more than 30 million people nationwide — said the increased legislative scrutiny is a classic case of shooting the messenger.

“In some cases, we’re the deliverer of bad news,” he said.

Root said some of the changes taking place in Montana and elsewhere aren’t an issue, such as being licensed through the state and establishing rules on what PBMs communicate to insurers. But he said bills like Montana’s go wrong by making numbers public, potentially stripping some of the companies’ power to negotiate among other players, which he said could result in higher drug prices.

Downing, the Montana insurance commissioner, said the state rules aren’t saying PBMs must drastically change how they operate — they just have to show some of their work along the way.

“Best-case scenario is, through this transparency and through this regulatory authority, we start to see market forces improving consumer costs,” Downing said. “Worst-case scenario is, in two years, we know what we don’t know now, and we can make better decisions on how to better attack this problem.”

