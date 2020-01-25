Sale ending soon? How online stores trick you into buying

He says shoppers should take a break and check back a couple of hours later, especially if it's an item you don’t really need. Chances are the item is not really selling out and you may decide you don't want to buy it after all.

Another thing to watch out for: messages saying an item is in high demand. It can make you feel like the item may sell out soon and entice you to buy.

A study by Princeton University and the University of Chicago singled out online clothing seller Fashion Nova, which tells customers that items in their cart “are in high demand.” The problem? The message appears for any item that's added to the cart.

Fashion Nova's cart also tells shoppers that their items are being “reserved" for 10 minutes. But nothing happens to the items after the 10 minutes are up.

Fashion Nova didn't respond to an emailed request for comment.

Falling prices

On Amazon, it’s common for the online shopping giant to show a crossed off “list price” and a lower price it is selling the item for. Don’t rely on that, says Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate who runs ConsumerWorld.org. He recommends searching for the item on other sites to see if there's an even lower price.