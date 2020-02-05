Wendy’s reveals launch date for breakfast menu

Wendy’s has announced when it will begin serving a breakfast menu that includes a sandwich with six slices of bacon.

Wendy’s will begin serving breakfast nationwide on March 2. The restaurant chain had announced last fall that a breakfast menu was coming.

The menu will include the Breakfast Baconator that includes grilled sausage, cheese, egg, bacon and swiss cheese sauce.

The Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant includes a chicken breast with bacon and maple butter on a croissant. Other selections include breakfast sandwiches on biscuits and the classic bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.

The menu also reportedly includes a new line of coffee, side orders of fruit and seasoned potato wedges and the Frosty-ccino.

