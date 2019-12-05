This startup is designing cashier-less stores — and just raised $30M

“The idea is to deliver small, modular stores closer to where people live and work,” Maseda said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Accel Robotics was founded in 2015 and was incubated early on by San Diego’s tech accelerator EvoNexus, along with a Texas-based incubator RevTech Ventures. This new capital is in addition to $7 million previously raised, bringing its total capital to $37 million.

The startup was founded by Maseda, along with Marius Buibas, Brain Corp.’s former director of engineering; and Martin Cseh, a Harvard University graduate. Just a couple of years ago, the three founders were working out of a tiny glass office in EvoNexus with only two employees. Today, they have an office in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa neighborhood, where they employ 40 people. The startup also has offices in Argentina and Tokyo, employing a total of 60 people.

Maseda said he imagines he might hire an additional 30 people over the next 12 months, spanning a variety of positions, including software engineers, hardware engineers, project managers and data scientists.

Although Maseda wouldn’t disclose specific figures, he did note they were bringing in revenue from paying clients running pilots.