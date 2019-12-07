How much should you spend on your holiday gifts?

“If you’re in a situation where your finances are really tight, you should absolutely not be spending $200 or $300 on your kids,” Bodge says. “You should sit down with them and say ‘What’s the thing you really, really want? And it has to be under X number.’”

For good friends, experts say $15 to $25 is an appropriate amount, but reduce the amount spent if you plan to give gifts to more than two or three friends. For hosts and teachers, spend in the $15-$25 range. If you are contributing to a group gift for a teacher with other parents and still want to give him/her something extra, contain the cost to $10-$12.

If you live in a different state from the recipient, be sure to factor in additional costs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“You might say, ‘Oh it’s $40 a person,’ but the next thing you know you’re spending on shipping and gift wrapping on those (presents) and it might be $50 a person now,” says Luis F. Rosa, CFP, founder of Build a Better Financial Future and host of the On My Way to Wealth podcast.

On a tight budget? Try these four shopping moves

To stay within the boundaries of your budget while shopping, try these moves.

1. Shop with a list