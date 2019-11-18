HARTFORD, Conn. — The next time you get a hot drink at a Dunkin’ in New England, don’t be surprised if the cup is a little different than what you’re used to. The company announced Friday that it will completely phase out its foam cups — to be replaced by double-walled paper cups — by Dec. 1.
The move is part of a larger effort by the company, which has for locations in Lincoln, to be more eco-friendly. It’s also a step toward eliminating the practice of “double cupping” — encasing an iced beverage with a foam cup to provide additional insulation.
“As we look ahead to how our brand can continue to serve both people and the planet responsibly, we wanted to proactively address a big change that’s coming to New England: all foam cups will be phased out by December 1," said Dunkin’ Chief Operating Officer Scott Murphy.
The goal to go completely foam-free was announced in early 2018, and the company said it expects all stores to reach the milestone sometime in the beginning of 2020. For now, about 70% of locations will transition to paper cups by the beginning of next month.