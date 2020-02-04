Cluck bait: Famous Dave’s enters chicken sandwich wars

The chicken sandwich wars are far from over — and the barbecue chain Famous Dave’s is joining in.

Dave Anderson, founder of Famous Dave’s, created a new version that debuts Monday in 125 Famous Dave restaurants across the U.S., including one in south Lincoln.

With the sandwich, the fourth with chicken on its menu, Famous Dave’s is joining a marketing battle that has raged since last summer among fast-food chains.

“I hold my chicken up against Popeyes, KFC and Chick-fil-A and mine is the tastiest sandwich of all,” he said. “But Popeyes is good.”

Miami-based Popeyes started the hypefest in August when it released a New Orleans-style chicken filet on a bun and aimed barbed messages at Chick-fil-A. That firm, based in Atlanta, has risen to become the No. 3 fast-food chain in the country, after McDonald’s and Starbucks, on a menu anchored by its chicken sandwich.

Popeyes’ new sandwich quickly sold out and then incited a Twitter feud between devotees of Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. Near National Sandwich Day, Nov. 3, Chick-fil-A sent an e-mail to its customers reminding them to order the Chick-fil-A sandwich they love, but forgetting that the day fell on a Sunday when their restaurants are closed. “Y’all good?” Popeyes tweeted back with a dose of snark.