Office Coach: Shifting to crisis mode with a co-worker who’s a perfectionist

Put your goals in user story form. This might be something like, “I want to pick up my delivery at your door. I want it to be easy to let you know what I need, and I need the communication to be secure.”

As you can see, the devil will be in the details. You need decent design to deliver on “easy,” but without letting features proliferate.

This isn’t the column to get into the whole Agile framework, but look into it if you want to know more about this iterative approach to development.

For now, focus on the interactions between you and the perfectionist team member.

Take the time to understand her motivations. She may be motivated by fear of falling short. Or she may have a desire to control things that are controllable — a common pattern in a crisis.

Find ways to bring her back to the need to get the primary need met, appealing to her creativity and team spirit.

Show respect for her ideas by capturing them as enhancements and creating a road map that documents potential improvements.