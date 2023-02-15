Nomi Health announced Wednesday that it is shutting down its COVID-19 testing centers in Lincoln and Omaha.

The company said the last day for the sites at Oak View Mall in Omaha and at 6450 O St. in Lincoln will be Friday.

Nomi Health said the decision was due to the "sustained decline in testing demand."

Weekly COVID-19 tests done at testing centers and health providers have fallen significantly in Lancaster County recently. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, the number of weekly tests has been below 2,000 five of the past six weeks, the lowest numbers since the early weeks of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Most people now rely on home rapid tests, which they can get for free from several sources.

Nomi Health said it has performed more than 14 million COVID-19 tests nationally, including 1 million in Nebraska, where it operated the TestNebraska Program.

The company was paid nearly $62 million to operate testing centers all over the state as part of a no-bid contract that ended July 31, 2021. It processed all of those tests in Lincoln at the TestNebraska lab at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

After the TestNebraska contract ended, Nomi Health opened the testing centers in Lincoln and Omaha.

People who need or want a COVID-19 test from a health care provider can still get them at many places, including doctor's offices, urgent care centers and pharmacies.

Photos: COVID-19 Test Nebraska lab at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska Test Nebraska