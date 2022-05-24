Nebraska set to get $260K of $19.2M Ford settlement over hybrid, pickup ads

Nebraska is set to get just over $260,000 of a $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Co. over claims that Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of model year 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of model year 2011-2014 Super Duty pickups.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said the investigation by state attorneys general revealed that Ford misrepresented how far consumers could drive on a tank of gas in the hybrids, marketed that driving style would not impact real-world fuel economy and claimed superior real-world fuel economy compared to other hybrids.

In a series of ads called the “Hybrid Games,” Ford depicted the C-Max outperforming the Toyota Prius.

Initially promoted its fuel economy as 47 mpg in the city and highway, the C-Max hybrid eventually was lowered to 42 mpg/city, 37 mpg/highway and 40 mpg/mixed.

"This settlement corrects Ford’s deceptive advertising practices and helps ensure that Ford will not make false or misleading advertising claims about the fuel economy of its vehicles," Peterson said.

The investigation also looked at Ford’s “Best-in-Class” payload claims on its 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks, which include the F-250, F-350 and F-450 models, a line that caters to consumers hauling and towing heavy loads.

The attorneys general allege that Ford’s methodology to calculate maximum payload capacity for advertising purposes was misleading and based on a hypothetical truck configuration that omitted standard items, such as the spare wheel, tire and jack, center flow console and radio.

Although advertised as available to all customers, only fleet customers could order the special configuration.

