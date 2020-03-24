Nebraska governor answers business questions in Facebook Live response

Gov. Pete Ricketts fielded questions Tuesday afternoon about concerns over COVID-19 and the virus's effect on small businesses.
Many of those submitting questions were worried about salons, restaurants and other small businesses and whether they should shut down. And many commenting on Ricketts' Facebook page were begging him to issue a shelter-in-place order.
Ricketts emphasized that outside of the Omaha area, businesses must only limit customers to 10 people at a time and a 6-foot distance between them.
"That's what this is all about," he said. "Spreading this out, not overwhelming our health system, and helping those vulnerable people in our society survive."
Ricketts answered questions from the business community in a Facebook Live connection with state Economic Development Director Tony Goins, Duncan Aviation Chairman Todd Duncan and Natalie Micale, account director for Oh Hello.
Goins outlined ways for small businesses to survive the crisis. He said business owners need to communicate with their banks, their commercial landlords and vendors.
"The key is don't go dark; don't just freeze up and not have a conversation," Goins said.
They can defer Small Business Association loans, negotiate rent payments for the next 90 to 120 days, and work out payment arrangements and deferments with vendors.
"What I've found, here in Nebraska, is that relationships matter and people are more than willing to work with you, if you have a conversation," he said.
Duncan Aviation has seen a dramatic change in demand in business in the past couple of weeks. As a result, Duncan said, the company brought its employees together to communicate, stay together and work through this.
"Open communication, transparency, is a big part of the business, letting people know what's going on, what you do know and don't know and when you're going to let them know how changes might occur," he said.
Businesses need to be creative right now, Duncan said.
Douglas County clarified it had effectively shut down beauty service businesses Tuesday because of the 6-foot distance rule. But the guidance for the rest of the state is that no businesses are being shut down, the governor clarified.
"Douglas County has a different situation. They've got most of the cases in our state, and they are taking more-restrictive measures than we are doing in the state, broadly speaking," Ricketts said. "It's really up to the local folks to make that call."
But one woman on Facebook said: "Why is this not a statewide thing? As a nail tech (if I was open) I could easily infect 10-plus people in one day because of one person (who thinks) they are invincible!"
And another wrote: "Tell me how I’m going to get paid if my salon closes. ... I’m going to need something or I’m going to have find a different job! And how and where am I going to find something? I’m already struggling with paying bills and living for that matter."
Ricketts said the point of restrictions is to limit large crowds and practice social distancing in businesses and other places.
There is no real date that restrictions will end, he said. Douglas County has said April 30 and the rest of the state March 31, but Ricketts said those dates will probably be extended by one to two months.
A number of people are still pushing for a stay-home directive, including a woman who said: "Please put out a statewide shelter-in-place order. Too many people aren't taking the 'recommendations' seriously. Please act before it's too late."
President Donald Trump mentioned Nebraska and Ricketts on Monday at a news conference as an example of a state lightly affected and handling the virus well, and with a "great hospital," the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
It came after a question: "If, in a week, Dr. (Deborah) Birx or Dr. (Anthony) Fauci are telling you, 'We need to continue these measures for the health of the vulnerable populations of the country,' are you going to say, 'I’m sorry, the economy is too important'?"
Trump answered that "we can do two things at one time." And that the country has learned a lot about social distancing and other safety measures.
"And we can start thinking about — as an example, parts of our country are very lightly affected. Very small numbers," he said, and then mentioned Nebraska.
When Ricketts was asked about it Tuesday at a news conference, he said he didn't pick up the connection between Nebraska's relatively lower number of confirmed cases and getting back to business sooner.
Nebraska will continue to take steps to slow the virus, consult the state's experts and public health officials and what they're seeing in their regions, he said.
"And we'll make determinations about when we can start loosening up some of these restrictions when we think it's appropriate," Ricketts said.
