Nebraska governor answers business questions in Facebook Live response

"What I've found, here in Nebraska, is that relationships matter and people are more than willing to work with you, if you have a conversation," he said.

Duncan Aviation has seen a dramatic change in demand in business in the past couple of weeks. As a result, Duncan said, the company brought its employees together to communicate, stay together and work through this.

"Open communication, transparency, is a big part of the business, letting people know what's going on, what you do know and don't know and when you're going to let them know how changes might occur," he said.

Businesses need to be creative right now, Duncan said.

Douglas County clarified it had effectively shut down beauty service businesses Tuesday because of the 6-foot distance rule. But the guidance for the rest of the state is that no businesses are being shut down, the governor clarified.

"Douglas County has a different situation. They've got most of the cases in our state, and they are taking more-restrictive measures than we are doing in the state, broadly speaking," Ricketts said. "It's really up to the local folks to make that call."