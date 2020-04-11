‘We can’t make enough mac and cheese’: Processed food is undergoing a renaissance as people settle in for a long stretch of cooking at home

“It’s like we’re in the ’70s,” said Nicholas Fereday, executive director for food and consumer trends at Rabobank, a bank focused on food and agriculture. “People are revisiting brands they haven’t touched in a while.”

Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, reported a 30% jump in March sales at stores open at least a year. Credit Suisse has projected that retail sales of packaged food companies will grow, on average, by as much as 15% to 30% during March through May. Some of the largest companies have announced production increases by as much as 40% to keep up with demand, it said.

Though the pantry-loading panic has subsided, shoppers continue to stock up on groceries amid a mass shift away from dining out, which used to eat up half of people’s food budgets. More than 90% of the nation’s population is under some kind of stay-at-home order.

That’s been devastating to the restaurant industry, which the National Restaurant Association has forecast will lose up to 7 million jobs, but it’s created optimism among some food manufacturers.

Conagra Brands, whose broad portfolio includes Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Chef Boyardee and a big frozen foods business, raised its guidance for the year after seeing a significant bump in sales that it expects to continue through at least April.