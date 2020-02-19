US stocks brush off latest loss, return to record heights

The problem arises if the virus lasts longer and does more damage than markets seem to be anticipating. “It seems like everyone is on the same side of the trade that this is going to be fine, which raises the potential for everyone to run for the door at the same time if central bank injections of cash aren’t going to cure anybody,” Cruz said.

Raising the potential volatility even more in such a scenario, Cruz said the companies most at risk to slowdowns in China are also those that have grown to become some of the biggest components of the S&P 500. That gives their movements outsized effects on index funds.

For now, at least, investors seem to be confident that China’s central bank, the Federal Reserve and other central banks can prop up the economy.

Low rates have been a key underpinning for the strong U.S. stock market, which has rallied even though growth in corporate profits has been weak. The Fed released minutes Wednesday afternoon from its last policy meeting, where officials said they see the current level of monetary policy “as likely to remain appropriate for a time,” at least until data on the economy shows a change in momentum.

