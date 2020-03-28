3 types of borrowers who don’t think they can get a mortgage (but really can)

Since a foreclosure represents just one event in your entire credit picture, you can counterbalance it with positive factors such as a low debt-to-income ratio and an established credit history. If everything else on your report is in good standing, your FICO score can improve in as few as two years.

There are options available for people who are just a day out of foreclosure, explains Grant. For example, since these borrowers won’t qualify for a traditional loan, they can go with what’s known as a portfolio lender. Because these lenders keep the loan for their own portfolio rather than sell them, they are assuming all the risk and may be more lenient with their underwriting standards. However, the down payment and interest rate are usually higher to compensate for the added risk.

A portfolio lender might make sense if you’re intent on living in a certain area that has little rental housing or you want to lock in a house before prices rise even more.