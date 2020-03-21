There’s absolutely no reason to stock up on cash amid coronavirus, experts say

But that rationale is flawed, much like the rationale to stock up on toilet paper, as there has been no indication that the banking sector is in danger of major disruption from the pandemic, or that credit card networks are going to change.

Rather, “we don’t expect to see any impact at all on cash usage, one way or the other,” according to David Tente, an executive director at the ATM Industry Association.

Neither Bank of America nor Wells Fargo, the two megabanks with a majorpresence in Charlotte, have restricted how much cash you can take out.

“Wells Fargo has not put in place any new limits on cash withdrawals,” spokeswoman Beth Richek said. “Wells Fargo has significant cash reserves, and we are continuing our normal processes to meet our customers’ cash needs.”

Truist, the Charlotte-based bank formed by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust, went so far as to waive ATM fees so that consumers could have easier access to cash “with greater confidence.”

Benda cautioned that taking out large sums of cash isn’t a good idea: deposits in banks are government-insured up to $250,000 and fat stacks of cash can make people a target for theft.

Remote working