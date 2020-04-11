Retail thought it was facing the apocalypse. Then came the coronavirus

Gary Wright, founder of G.A. Wright Sales, a Denver-based marketing company that does sales promotions and liquidations, said he’s gotten “frantic” calls from some retailers about how to handle reopenings given that the shutdown is a “blow to retailers that they’ve never seen before.”

“I don’t believe that brick and mortar retailing is ever going to go away, but certainly it will contract considerably and it already has,” said Wright, whose diverse client list has included Louis Vuitton, Ace Hardware and now-defunct retailer Casual Corner.

A playbook for surviving the crisis, he said, would involve cutting expenses to the “bare bones,” getting a rent abatement from the landlord, a break on debt payments from lenders and taking out a government loan. Then, once mandatory closures lift, he expects there will be pent-up demand.

“They have spent two or three months not being able to sell inventory on the floor. Manufacturers may have continued to ship to them. They are not going to have enough cash and they are going to be overstocked — that’s a problem we are really good at solving,” said Wright, who expects to handle more promotions than liquidations once the coronavirus outbreak is over.