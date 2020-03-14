Port of Seattle moves toward implementing facial recognition

Over protests from civil-liberties groups, the Port of Seattle Commission voted Tuesday to purchase and install facial-recognition cameras at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s international departure gates.

As recently as December, it seemed possible the Port Commission would consider not allowing the rollout of biometric technologies like facial-recognition cameras at Sea-Tac.

Now, commissioners and staff have acknowledged in recent meetings their hands are tied because federal national security agencies are able to bypass the Port and implement those technologies themselves.

“The choice is not whether to execute biometric air exit,” commissioner Sam Cho said at a February meeting. “The choice is whether we as a port want to take this on, or whether we want to allocate this to CBP (Customs and Border Protection) and the airlines.”

In late January — six weeks after the Port of Seattle declared a moratorium on the rollout of any new biometric technologies while it drafted regulations concerning their use — the federal border agency quietly expanded what it has called a “demonstration” of biometric technology at Sea-Tac from one airline to four.