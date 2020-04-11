Over half of Americans are postponing their weddings — at what cost?

Canceling is not only professional, says Rhee, who says he’s lost more than $50,000 in business so far, but it also can help mitigate the emotional toll on professionals and clients of planning weddings.

“We don’t know when it’s going to end, and that’s the biggest thing”

But cancellations can come with a cost. Most wedding insurance policies don’t cover pandemic interruptions. And while some vendors may waive fees and refund deposits and retainers, others may not because they, too, need income to survive this dry spell. Participants on the WIPA webinar hoped that by treating their clients with respect — by patiently explaining the situation and revealing “what’s behind the curtain,” Wizard of Oz–style, to their businesses — they’ll be treated that way in kind.

Still, weddings are the ultimate exercise in optimism, and most wedding professionals I heard from are looking forward to a future when things return to normal — probably in 2021. The difference, several say, is that budgets may shrink, not only because of the likely recession.

“If you look at what happened in the (2008) recession, from my opinion, and what I have seen in the numbers, people became a little more questionable about ‘what are we spending money on?’ “ says McMurray, of the Wedding Report.