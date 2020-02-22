Office Coach: Try these steps to move on from winter and get ready for spring

Full disclosure. It’s a really cold winter day and I’m looking for ways to make it until spring. Maybe you are, too!

When I think about winter, I turn to nature. It’s a time of hibernation and dormancy. It’s a time of preparation for new growth. With that in mind, I’m reflecting on ways we can invest in ourselves and savor our days during this season.

Part of this is nurturing our bodies and focusing on our health, using a variety of the tools at our disposal.

Keep moving. Little things will help in the moment, even if you are sitting at your desk all day. Try rotating your ankles and wrists five times each direction. Feel those joints loosen up! Reverse your hunch by leaning back, pulling back your shoulders and looking at the sky. Stretch out your hands and shake them out to relax your fingers.

Think about your physical goals, considering the basics of flexibility, balance, strength and endurance. Take on bigger goals if that suits you. Training for summer activities can be motivating and enjoyable.

Another part is building our minds.