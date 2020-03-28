Office Coach: How to coach a manager who is struggling to manage

Q: I manage several managers, and one of them is not good at leading his team. He is frustrated, and so am I. How can I teach him the management skills he needs without taking over?

—Dianne, 62, director, sales

A: If he is ready to progress, your path will be easier.

Where is his frustration directed?

My concern is that it is directed at his team, casting blame on them for being difficult or not up to the task. This isn’t uncommon among weaker managers.

Your challenge will be to get him to see his role in the situation. Use concrete examples of issues he has had.

For example, he may be overwhelmed and need to delegate more. However, if his idea of delegation is to dump work on people with insufficient information or training, it will fail, from his point of view.

He needs to see it from the employee’s perspective. If he were that team member, would he have been able to succeed? Get him to articulate what he would need in order to be successful with a task and compare it to what he is asking of the employee.