Manufacturers strive to stop spread of coronavirus while staying at work

— Employees will return to work only if cleared by Boeing Health Services.

Joelle Denney, vice president of human resources at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in an interview that medical experts have assured Boeing that the risk is low from simply sharing the same indoor environment, such as a factory, an office or a mall, with a person who has the virus.

Nevertheless, Boeing has stepped up cleaning across the site, she said.

“We feel the factory is clean and a safe place for our employees to work,” Denney said. But she conceded that “there’s still fear.”

“There’s fear in the community. There’s fear among our employees,” she said.

Some Everett employees have complained about not being told in which exact area of the factory those who’ve been infected were working. Denney said Boeing isn’t providing that information because it has to balance respecting the privacy of the infected individuals and being transparent to other workers.

She said all those who need to know because of potential close exposure have been informed.

“If you haven’t been contacted, our medical experts have determined you are low risk, you’ve not been in that exposure area,” she said.