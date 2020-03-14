Madoff says prison until he dies is ‘retribution’ not justice

NEW YORK — Bernard Madoff, the New York con man whose $20 billion investment scam collapsed during the last financial crisis, said justice won’t be served if prosecutors succeed in keeping him imprisoned even though he’s dying from kidney failure.

His attorney is urging a judge to grant him a so-called compassionate release, saying that retribution alone isn’t a sufficient reason to keep him behind bars in his final days. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York had pushed back on the request earlier this month, saying he didn’t deserve a break after carrying out the biggest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history.

“A criminal justice system that respects human rights not only ensures accountability for those who commit crimes, it also makes certain that sanctions are proportionate to the crime and further the goals of incarceration,” Brandon Sample, Madoff’s lawyer, said in a court filing late Wednesday. “Keeping a prisoner incarcerated past the point of serving a legitimate purpose begs the question of whether our motives are driven by retribution, deterrence, or something else.”

