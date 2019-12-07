Holidays bring phishing scam surge aimed at small business

“In the last year or two they’ve been running more professional campaigns,” says Perry Toone, owner of Thexyz, an email service provider based in Toronto. “It can take a couple of minutes for me to determine that they’re phishing scams. That tells me they’re doing a very good job.”

Radin believes the scammers found her through her website or a blog. Like many small businesses, she has an email address on her site, and the scammers figured out that she might be interested in selling via a holiday gift guide. But finding a target is one thing; the scam won’t work unless it tricks an email recipient into clicking. Even those who are tech savvy can sometimes let their guard down. Radin was duped even though she’s the author of “Everyone’s Been Hacked,” a book sold online.

Often a scam succeeds because there’s just a shred of doubt in a computer user — the email is realistic enough that an owner or employee feels they need to read it. Sometimes a staffer clicks out of fear or a sense of responsibility, says Rahul Telang, a professor of information systems at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College.

“It might not sound very personal, but you have an idea that you should go ahead — you feel like the email is coming from the boss,” he says.

