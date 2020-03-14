Delta and American will cut seating capacity amid coronavirus outbreak

U.S. airlines have also benefited from a boost in international visitors flying to the U.S., although that has slowed slightly in the past year because of trade tensions with China and a strong U.S. currency, which made it more expensive for foreign travelers to visit here.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cuts in capacity come at a time of year when leisure and business travel were expected to increase for the peak spring break travel season.

Airlines have just started to slash fares in response to the drop in demand, with steep discounts on routes to popular destinations like Hawaii, Vancouver, Las Vegas or Dallas. The travel website Hopper reported Tuesday that U.S. domestic airfares had dropped an average of 14% between March 4 and March 7 to $230 for round-trip flights.

The travel managers who book business trips for the country’s largest corporations say they have canceled nearly all business trips to China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to a survey of more than 1,000 companies by the Global Business Travel Assn. The survey also found that 13% of companies have canceled or suspended all domestic travel because of the outbreak.

“The impact to the business travel industry, and to the broader economy, cannot be underestimated,” Scott Solobrino, executive director of the Global Business Travel Assn., said in a statement.