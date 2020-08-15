College football shutdown puts $1.2 billion in TV ads at risk

Fox, which airs games on its broadcast channel, as well as its Fox Sports 1 and Big Ten cable networks, was in second place with $196 million in ad revenue.

Grim Outlook

Even before this week’s decisions, the outlook for advertising was weak. Steve Tomsic, Fox’s chief financial officer, told analysts last week that ad sales in the quarter ending in September will be down by about $250 million from a year earlier. That assumption, he said, was based on college-football conferences returning with a reduced 10-game schedule.

At Disney, ad sales fell 40% to $1.12 billion in the quarter that ended in June. Company executives said last week they expect advertising to benefit in the current quarter with the return of professional sports, including basketball, hockey and baseball. CEO Bob Chapek said those sports would allow the company to meet the required hours of live programming it must deliver to cable-TV providers.

“We’ve got certain covenants that we have to meet in terms of live programming hours with our partners,” Chapek said before this week’s conference cancellations. “With the way that we see all of the sports going on right now, we feel confident that we’re going to be able to reach that.”