China’s struggle with coronavirus outbreak could affect global travel

“China is one of the largest growth countries for air traffic, to which many Fitch-rated (airlines) have a significant exposure,” according to the Fitch memo.

The coronovirus is not the first pandemic to hit parts of Asia.

A trade group for the world’s airlines analyzed the effect on the airline industry of several previous pandemics, including the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in 2015 and the avian flu outbreak in 2013. The analysis, released last week, by the International Air Travel Assn. found that air passenger revenue dropped from 8% to 35% during the previous pandemics but air travel returned to pre-crisis levels within nine months.

Still, the trade group cautioned that the latest outbreak could have a much bigger effect than the previous events.

Although air travel eventually returned to normal, “there are risks that this outbreak could cause a sizable disruption,” the group said

The global cruise industry had only begun in the last few years to recognize the growth potential from China and its estimated 83 million annual cruise passengers. The outbreak could slow that growth.

Over the last few days, Costa Crociere, MSC, Royal Caribbean and Genting Cruise Lines have suspended all cruise operations in mainland China.