Boeing finds debris in wing fuel tanks of undelivered 737 Maxes, orders inspections

Quality inspectors concerned about that move noted that Boeing failed one element of a quality-control audit on the 747, 767 and 777 airplane programs in December 2018.

The new FOD discoveries on the Max are just the latest setback for the airplane that has been grounded since last March following two fatal accidents.

The inspections will take two to three days per aircraft. Fuel must be drained from the wings before a mechanic can go in and do a thorough check.

Jenks’ message to employees states that management has already held a series of meetings in Renton on the factory floor “to share a new process for stopping FOD.”

That includes updated instructions and required checklists for employees working in the wing fuel areas; additional inspections, audits and checks when the wing tanks are closed and sealed; and new signs posted in the work areas to remind employees of the proper procedures.

On Tuesday, Boeing also announced that Mike Fleming, the vice president who was in charge of providing aftermarket services to airline customers, has been appointed vice president of 737 Max Return to Service and Global Aviation Safety System, a new position.

His job will be to ensure all the Maxes are prepared to safely return to service and to provide support to airlines once they are back in the air. He’ll also lead Boeing’s efforts to engage with airlines, regulators and the industry to strengthen global aviation safety, the company said.

