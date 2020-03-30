American consumers, once bulwark of economy, are rapidly losing confidence

“If we could replace some of the lost income, that’ll provide a backstop for people to at least feel they have spending power when they need it,” said Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist at the National Retail Federation, a trade group.

President Trump has been eager to lift restrictions that have kept millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, and he has repeatedly predicted a sharp economic turnaround due to pent-up demand.

“I think we are going to have a tremendous rebound,” he said Friday before signing the $2-trillion bailout bill.

But many economists agree that the recovery is likely to be slow, not the quick snap back that Trump suggests.

“Will we have lingering issues that will mute some of the recovery? Yes,” said Shawn DuBravac, an economist who specializes in consumer electronics.

One big reason is uncertainty over the spread of the COVID-19 disease and the many months likely to be needed to produce a vaccine for widespread distribution.

Another reason for analysts’ concern is that many businesses and households have lost incomes and earnings, and the plunge in stocks has hammered people’s retirement finances, as well as their feelings of security.