More cruise ships are leaving US waters, avoiding CDC COVID-19 reporting requirements

Amid COVID-19 outbreaks among crew on dozens of ships in April, the CDC issued an interim guidance to the industry that all crew members should remain in single-occupancy cabins as much as possible to prevent the spread of the virus. In June, the CDC’s grading system required red ships to follow strict measures to limit the spread of illness — put crew in single-occupancy cabins, close all crew bars, gyms, or other group settings, and instruct crew members to remain in cabins as much as possible during non-working hours. Yellow and green ships can relax some of those requirements.

The largest cruise company in the world, Carnival Corporation, pulled its ships from U.S. waters before the CDC’s public grading system took effect. Among the smallest with just one ship, Virgin Voyages, pulled out of U.S. waters after the first few weeks of reporting showed a positive case of COVID-19 on board. Disney Cruise Line went from three ships in U.S. waters in June to two in August, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings went from 20 ships to just three. Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises,and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line have kept about the same number of ships in and around U.S. waters since June; they number 22, four, and one.