Coke, Delta oppose Georgia’s ‘unacceptable’ voting law

“Today’s statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law, and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists,” said the first-term Republican.

Kemp later also appeared later on CNBC to respond more broadly to corporate opposition.

“I would encourage these CEOs to look at other states they’re doing business in and compare the facts to what’s happening in Georgia,” he said, adding, “If they want to have a debate about the merits, the facts, of the bill then we should do that.”

The state’s far-ranging new election law includes a new ID requirement for mail-in votes, curbs the use of ballot drop boxes and gives the Republican-controlled Legislature more power over local elections officials. It also bans volunteers from handing out food and water to voters waiting in lines.