Coke, Delta oppose Georgia’s ‘unacceptable’ voting law

ATLANTA -- Major League Baseball announced Friday that its All-Star game, which had been scheduled for Atlanta's Truist Park in July, will be moved out of Georgia.
The decision was a response to the state’s new voting law.
“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”
The push to move the game had gathered momentum after several large corporations condemned the voting law and President Joe Biden said he would "strongly support" relocating the the event.
Earlier in the week, the leaders of two of Georgia’s biggest corporations said they staunchly opposed he state’s sweeping elections restrictions, reversing weeks of milder statements about the far-ranging new law pushed through the Legislature by Republican lawmakers.
Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees that the law was “unacceptable” and “based on a lie” of widespread fraud in last November’s election. Hours later, Coca-Cola’s CEO also pronounced the measure “unacceptable.”
The sharply worded statements came as Georgia companies face growing threats of boycotts from voting rights advocates who say local corporations should have done more to oppose the Republican-backed legislation before it was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp last week. Tens of thousands of social media posts carrying the hashtags #BoycottDelta, #BoycottDeltaAirlines and #BoycottCocaCola proliferated on Twitter in recent days.
Wednesday’s comments by the CEOs of Delta and Coca-Cola triggered threats of backlash from Republican legislators who embraced the contentious election overhaul as a necessary measure to restore confidence. Kemp and other GOP leaders say they were caught off guard by the opposition, and some talked of punishing the airline during the final, frenzied day of the legislative session on Wednesday.
In the memo, Bastian said the new voting restrictions will make it harder for underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect representatives in the state.
“I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values,” Bastian wrote.
James Quincey, Coca-Cola’s chief executive, appeared on CNBC later Wednesday to call the legislation “wrong” and urge lawmakers to revisit it.
“This legislation is unacceptable. It’s a step backwards and it does not promote principles we have stood for in Georgia around broad access to voting, around voter convenience, about ensuring election integrity,” said Quincey.
Kemp said he was blindsided by Delta’s position, saying that at “no point” did the airline raise objections with his office about some of the controversial provisions in the measure before he signed it into law.
“Today’s statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law, and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists,” said the first-term Republican.
Kemp later also appeared later on CNBC to respond more broadly to corporate opposition.
“I would encourage these CEOs to look at other states they’re doing business in and compare the facts to what’s happening in Georgia,” he said, adding, “If they want to have a debate about the merits, the facts, of the bill then we should do that.”
The state’s far-ranging new election law includes a new ID requirement for mail-in votes, curbs the use of ballot drop boxes and gives the Republican-controlled Legislature more power over local elections officials. It also bans volunteers from handing out food and water to voters waiting in lines.
CEOs from other parts of the country also have weighed in. More than 70 top Black executives from across the U.S. called on corporate America to publicly oppose any discriminatory legislation and any measures limiting Americans’ right to vote. In a full-page ad placed in The New York Times, Merck & Co. CEO Kenneth Frazier, former American Express CEO Ken Chenault and the other executives described the Georgia law and measures being contemplated in other states as “undemocratic and un-American, and they are wrong.”
Kemp and other supporters say the overhaul will increase confidence in Georgia’s voting system after then-President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had won the election. Election officials, including Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, say there’s no evidence of widespread fraud. Multiple recounts verified the results, and legal challenges went nowhere.
Democrats and voting rights groups say the law will harm historically disenfranchised communities by making it harder for poorer Georgians to vote. Left-leaning organizations have filed three separate lawsuits asking federal judges to declare the law an unconstitutional violation of the Voting Rights Act.
While critics of Georgia’s voting overhaul applauded Wednesday’s corporate opposition, many wondered why companies waited until after the measure was signed into law to openly criticize it.
Nse Ufot, of the New Georgia Project voting registration group, called on Delta to “use your power and influence” to advocate for a federal elections law that would pre-empt the Georgia measure.
“Also, you must use your seat at the table to stop anti-voting bills like SB 202 from becoming law in other states where the freedom to vote is directly under attack, such as Arizona, Texas, Florida and Michigan,” she said. “These are our best chances to protect voting rights nationwide.”
Local companies and the Metro Atlanta Chamber have tried to stress that they did lobby in hopes of reversing proposed changes to Georgia’s voting law.
”The metro Atlanta business community engaged from the moment this legislation was introduced through its final passage – including through meetings with state house leadership on both sides occurring as late as two days before signature,” a spokesman for the Metro Atlanta Chamber said Wednesday afternoon.
The local business chamber said it focused on “protecting no-excuse absentee voting, ballot drop-boxes, continuation of weekend voting and access to voter ID for all Georgians.” But the business organization, perhaps the most powerful in the state, didn’t publicly criticize the final law itself.
Like most other major Georgia corporations, Delta and Coca-Cola earlier this month issued carefully worded statements calling for “fair” and “secure” elections but did not voice opposition to the legislation. After the law was signed last week, Delta issued a statement Friday that appeared to defend it because it was less restrictive than earlier versions.
On Wednesday, the corporate leaders said they were more forceful behind the scenes. Quincey said Coca-Cola has “always opposed” the legislation, and will speak out more publicly now. And Bastian wrote that the company worked quietly “to try and remove some of the most egregious measures from the bill.”
“After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong,” Bastian wrote in the memo to employees.
“The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights,” he added.
The stance could lead to some punishing retribution to Delta, which has been on the wrong side of the wrath of Georgia Republicans before.
The airline, Georgia’s largest private employer, enraged conservatives by ending a group discount for the National Rifle Association in 2018 That prompted then-Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle to block a lucrative tax break for the airline. The $35 million annual incentive was later revived, though it strained the relationship between corporate executives and state Republicans.
Delta, Coca-Cola and other Georgia-based corporate titans rallied against a “religious liberty” measure in 2016 that critics said was discriminatory toward the state’s LGBTQ community. Then-Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed the measure days after it passed.
And the state Legislature punished Delta in 2015 after the company’s then-chief executive urged lawmakers not to be “chickens” about raising the gasoline tax to finance infrastructure improvements.
Delta has about 30,000 employees based in Georgia, most of whom live in metro Atlanta, which voted Democratic in the last elections.
“I know this result in Georgia has caused frustration, anger and pain for many members of our Delta family. I commit to you that as we move forward, Delta will do everything in our power to hear and protect your voice and your rights, both in Georgia and nationwide,” Bastian wrote in the memo.
Many large companies in Georgia have not publicly criticized the state’s new voting laws.
Home Depot, the state’s largest publicly traded corporation by revenue, issued a statement saying, “We believe that all elections should be accessible, fair and secure and support broad voter participation. We’ll continue to work to ensure our associates, both in Georgia and across the country, have the information and resources to vote.”
Insurer Aflac issued a similar statement.
A spokesman at Southern Company, parent of Georgia Power, declined comment Wednesday on the changes to Georgia’s voting law.