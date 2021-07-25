Zoetis doing another expansion in Lincoln

Rasmussen declined to give the size or cost of the expansion, citing competitive reasons, but said it should be completed sometime in 2023.

He said this will be the fifth expansion of the plant in the past six years, a sign of how important the Lincoln site is to Zoetis' ongoing plans.

Zoetis, which was spun off as a separate company from Pfizer in 2013, has spent more than $100 million to add space at the Lincoln plant for the production of both livestock and companion animal vaccines. In fact, a 2016 expansion on the west side of the plant facilitated the initial production of Cytopoint.

Those physical expansions have brought with them the need for more workers, too. When it was spun off as its own company eight years ago, Zoetis had about 550 employees in Lincoln. Rasmussen said that number is now more than 700, and the latest expansion will result in the addition of another 20 to 40 positions.

"I'm really excited about it," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.