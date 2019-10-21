Zoetis is doing another large project at its Lincoln manufacturing site.
The animal health company filed a nearly $20 million building permit in July, and spokeswoman Kristin Seely said the project involves remodeling an existing area of the plant to provide additional space for the production of livestock vaccines.
She said the project is expected to take more than a year and will be completed toward the end of 2020.
Seely said once the remodel is complete, Zoetis will make a decision on what additional work or products may be added to the Lincoln site.
The plant, at 601 W. Cornhusker Highway, has seen tens of millions of dollars in investment since Pfizer spun off its animal health business into a separate company, Zoetis, in 2013.
The company has since spent around $70 million on physical expansions on both the east and west sides of its Lincoln plant.
The 19,000-square-foot, three-story addition to the east side of its plant, completed in 2015, facilitated the production of Synovex, an injectable hormone that promotes weight gain in cattle.
A 29,000-square-foot, three-story expansion on the west side of the plant, completed in 2016, houses manufacturing operations for Zoetis' canine atopic dermatitis immunotherapy drug.
The expansions also have boosted the company's employee numbers in Lincoln, which at last count were around 650, up from about 500 when the company was spun off from Pfizer.