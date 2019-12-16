Zipline to brew special beer to celebrate Lincoln chamber's 150th anniversary

After 150 years, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is going to get its own beer.

The Chamber and Zipline Brewing on Monday announced plans for "The One-Fifty," a special commemorative beer to celebrate the Chamber's 150th anniversary in 2020.

Zipline said the "easy-drinking lager" will debut at its Lincoln locations on Feb. 7. Various Chamber members also will sell the beer starting on the same day, and there also will be commemorative pint glasses and coasters available to mark the release of the beer.

“Zipline is an asset to Lincoln and the area, not only through their tremendous product but through their outreach to the community and their love for our city," Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. "We are honored to have them brew a beer fit for Lincoln to mark this occasion.”

Tom Wilmoth, one of Zipline's co-founders, said the Chamber has supported Zipline and numerous other businesses.

“Beyond pure support, though, collaboration is literally part of the Chamber’s mission. So when this opportunity arose, we jumped at it," Wilmoth said in the news release. "And, let’s face it -- there’s no better way to celebrate than with a cold beer!”