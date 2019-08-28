Zipline Brewing Company's new west Omaha beer lounge is set to open this week.
The Lincoln-based brewery said Wednesday that the taproom on U.S. 6 between Gretna and Elkhorn will open Friday at 2 p.m.
It will be Zipline's fourth taproom overall and second in the Omaha area.
“We’re excited to deliver brewery fresh beer directly to our supporters in West Omaha,” Zipline co-founder Marcus Powers said in a news release. “We are a Nebraska brand first and foremost, and this allows us to embrace neighbors that might not always have time to join us for a beer in Lincoln or downtown Omaha."
Zipline said the west Omaha beer lounge has 24 taps, oversized lounge chairs, couches, a fireplace, shuffleboard, and a full-service lending library.