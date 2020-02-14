Zipline going low carb with Local Time beer

A local craft brewer is jumping on the low-carb bandwagon.

Zipline Brewing Co. on Friday announced plans for a new low-calorie lager called Local Time.

The company said in a news release that Local Time will "will sport a slim profile of just 100 calories and 4 grams of carbohydrates."

“Historically, lighter lagers have had a certain reputation,” Zipline co-founder Tom Wilmoth said. “The point of Local Time is to show that it is possible to brew an easy-drinking lager that doesn’t sell out on taste.”

Despite the explosive growth of craft beer over the past decade, light beers from large national brands continue to be the preferred choice of most people, with Bud Light and Michelob Ultra the two top sellers in 2019.

The popularity of low-carb diets such as keto also push beer drinkers to look for low-carb options.

Many craft brewers have a lighter option or two -- Zipline has its Kolsch beer, for example -- but few focus on calorie and carb counts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That's starting to change, however.

Saint Archer, a San Diego-based brewer that was purchased by Molson Coors in 2015, debuted a low-calorie beer nationally with a Super Bowl ad campaign.