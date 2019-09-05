Zipline Brewing Co. is taking beer collaboration to a new level.
The Lincoln-based brewery has partnered with a brewer from Mexico City to produce a beer that it says highlights the skills of brewers on both sides of the border.
Zipline described Beyond Borders, brewed in collaboration with Primus Microcervecería, as a light ale brewed with avocado, lime, red chile and sea salt.
The beer will be released Sept. 21 in conjunction with Latino Festival 2019, with sales benefiting El Centro de las Américas, a local nonprofit providing services to Lincoln’s Latino community.
It is the second time Zipline has collaborated with an international brewery. In 2015, it jointly produced a beer with Harbour Brewing of England. At least one other Nebraska brewer, Nebraska Brewing Company in La Vista, has also done an international beer collaboration, partnering with a Chinese brewery in 2017.
“We wanted to produce a beer highlighting the importance of shared ideas and cultures in our community,” Zipline co-founder Tom Wilmoth said in a news release. "We could not have found a better partner for this project.”
Primus is one of Mexico City's top craft breweries, with awards including the best beer in Mexico in 2015.
Jaime Andreu, who co-founded the brewery, said he and his co-founder, cousin Rodolfo, "quickly became fans of the project,” after meeting with Zipline representatives a few months ago.
“The point of this project is to celebrate diversity in the international craft beer community and to emphasize the creative spirit that transcends borders," he said in the news release. "And, of course, to make a great beer.”
Beyond Borders will be produced at Zipline's brewery in Lincoln. It will be available on draft in various establishments across the state as well as in limited edition bottles at Zipline's four taprooms in Lincoln and Omaha.