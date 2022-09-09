 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zipline collaborates on special beer for Lincoln music festival

ZBC-LC-TheMenzingers-Pilsner

This is the label that will be used on cans of Zipline Brewing's On the Impossible Past Pilsner, a special beer it has brewed for Lincoln Calling.

 Zipline Brewing, courtesy photo

What do a Lincoln craft brewer and a Pennsylvania pop-punk band have in common?

Not really anything, but that's all about to change.

Zipline Brewing Co. has partnered with the Lincoln Calling music festival to produce On the Impossible Past Pilsner, a beer commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the album by festival headliner The Menzingers. The group will be performing all the songs from its 2012 album “On the Impossible Past” at this year's Lincoln Calling Festival.

Beer for the Midwest farmer: Lincoln brewer partners with equipment dealer

Zipline said the beer is a new take on an old classic: a traditional, crisp pilsner dry-hopped with next-generation hop Hallertau Blanc.

“As a big fan of pilsners and a big fan of The Menzingers, I’m beyond thrilled we were able to create a unique beer for this special occasion,” said Zipline marketing director Craig Reier. “This is the kind of beer that goes great with live music, whether it’s in a big venue or a basement.”

“We’re stoked to bring this special collaboration to the festival this year,” said Shannon Claire, Lincoln Calling executive director. “Zipline plus The Menzingers — it just makes sense.”

On The Impossible Past Pilsner is available at all Zipline taproom locations. Patrons will receive a free pint glass with their first beer purchase. In addition, the official beer of the Lincoln Calling will be announced later this month. Both beers will be available for purchase on draft at Lincoln Calling venues throughout the festival, which runs Sept. 22-24.

To get tickets for Lincoln Calling, and to see the festival’s performers and venues, head to lincolncalling.com.

