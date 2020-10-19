Zipline announces new beer as part of Mexico expansion

A Lincoln-based craft brewer has announced plans to expand into Mexico with a new beer brewed specifically for what's called the "Super Bowl of sportfishing."

Zipline Brewing Co. said it has partnered with maxiaNET and Arnian Group to become the featured beer of Bisbee’s fishing tournaments in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, beginning with the 40th anniversary Black & Blue Tournament, which starts Tuesday.

Zipline has brewed Livewell Lager for the event, a beer it describes as a "clean-drinking 5% (alcohol by volume) pale lager designed for long days on the water and longer nights on shore."

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch our entry into the Mexican market than by associating with this great event,” co-founder Tom Wilmoth said in a news release. “It’s the Super Bowl of sportfishing and we’ve crafted a beer with that competitive spirit in mind.”

It is also considered the world's richest fishing tournament, with the winning team often pulling in more than $1 million. Last year, the tournament offered nearly $4.6 million in prize money.

Craig Reier, Zipline's director of marketing, said its deal with Bisbee's was sort of a happy accident.