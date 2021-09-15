Zipline again partnering with Lincoln Calling

Zipline Brewing is once again partnering with Lincoln Calling to bring beer to music fans.
The Lincoln brewery announced this week that it will brew a special beer in collaboration with the music festival, which takes place from Sept. 23-25.
Crowd Surfin’ Tropical Pale Ale features a new proprietary cryo-hop blend from Yakima Chief Hops lauded for its intense tropical fruit character, Zipline said in a news release.
The custom brew will be the official beer of Lincoln Calling and will be available at various locations throughout the duration of the festival. In addition, Zipline will host a free outdoor show at its brewery at 2100 Magnum Circle on Sept. 24 as part of Lincoln Calling, featuring local instrumental funk band The Wondermonds.
This is the third year the brewery has partnered with the music festival. In 2019, it also brewed a custom beer, Stage Dive Session IPA.
Last year, when Lincoln Calling had to go virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, Zipline teamed up with three local bands to play more than a dozen driveway concerts at people's homes, which included deliveries of cases of its Local Time beer.
“Last year during the height of COVID, Lincoln Calling and Zipline found a way to bring music and beer to people’s homes,” said Craig Reier, director of marketing at Zipline. “This year, we’re looking forward to bringing people and music to our home.”
“We’re pleased to support the best music event in our hometown of Lincoln,” said Zipline co-founder Tom Wilmoth. “Music and beer are both rooted in a spirit of creativity and celebration. We enjoy being at the center of that crossover the same way Lincoln Calling is at the center of the local music scene.”
To get more information on Lincoln Calling and to buy tickets, go to lincolncalling.com.
