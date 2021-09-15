Zipline again partnering with Lincoln Calling

Zipline Brewing is once again partnering with Lincoln Calling to bring beer to music fans.

The Lincoln brewery announced this week that it will brew a special beer in collaboration with the music festival, which takes place from Sept. 23-25.

Crowd Surfin’ Tropical Pale Ale features a new proprietary cryo-hop blend from Yakima Chief Hops lauded for its intense tropical fruit character, Zipline said in a news release.

The custom brew will be the official beer of Lincoln Calling and will be available at various locations throughout the duration of the festival. In addition, Zipline will host a free outdoor show at its brewery at 2100 Magnum Circle on Sept. 24 as part of Lincoln Calling, featuring local instrumental funk band The Wondermonds.

This is the third year the brewery has partnered with the music festival. In 2019, it also brewed a custom beer, Stage Dive Session IPA.

Last year, when Lincoln Calling had to go virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, Zipline teamed up with three local bands to play more than a dozen driveway concerts at people's homes, which included deliveries of cases of its Local Time beer.