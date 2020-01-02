You could pen NFM's next theme song

Nebraska Furniture Mart is giving one lucky singer-songwriter the chance to win $25,000 and to be the voice of the brand for years to come.
The Berkshire Hathway-owned company is holding a contest called "The Anthem" to come up with a new theme song.
"We’re inviting artists from all four of our store regions to compose a unique, lyrical piece that embodies the spirit of NFM, honors the 83-year-old history of the company and helps share our story about making everyone feel right at home," it says on its website.
You have free articles remaining.
Those interested are invited to come to one of the company's four store locations -- in Omaha, Kansas City, Des Moines and Dallas -- for a "Launch Party" on Jan. 11 and 12 where they can pick up an information packet with more information and rules.
Those interested must first upload an audio file of an original song to music-sharing website SoundCloud and then register at https://nfm.com/anthem by 11:59 p.m. on March 1.
A panel of judges will evaluate all songs that meet the eligibility requirements and select up to 10 for the public to vote on. The top five vote-getters will perform their songs at a concert in Omaha on April 2.
The winner will be chosen by a judges' panel and will receive $25,000 and songwriting credits in TV ads where the song is used. That person also will get to perform the song at the Berkshire Hathaway picnic on May 2 in Omaha.
The contest is part of a branding overhaul for the Omaha-based company that includes a new logo and more use of the acronym "NFM."
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.