You can skate with Olympic medalist on Valentine's Day

The Kindler Hotel is offering Lincolnites a chance to skate with Olympic gold medalist Brian Boitano.
Boitano, who developed the food and drink menu at the boutique hotel near 11th and P streets, will be at the ice rink at The Railyard at 350 Canopy St. on Friday and will be available to skate with the public from 5-6 p.m. He will later be at Boitano's Lounge at The Kindler.
Boitano won the gold medal for men's figure skating at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta. He is now a Food Network personality, author and speaker.