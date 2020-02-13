You are the owner of this article.
You can skate with Olympic medalist on Valentine's Day
The Kindler Hotel

Olympic gold medalist Brian Boitano will be at the ice rink at The Railyard on Friday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The Kindler Hotel is offering Lincolnites a chance to skate with Olympic gold medalist Brian Boitano.

Boitano, who developed the food and drink menu at the boutique hotel near 11th and P streets, will be at the ice rink at The Railyard at 350 Canopy St. on Friday and will be available to skate with the public from 5-6 p.m. He will later be at Boitano's Lounge at The Kindler.

Boitano won the gold medal for men's figure skating at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta. He is now a Food Network personality, author and speaker.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

