Yankee Hill Country Club to demolish clubhouse

Yankee Hill Country Club on Monday announced plans to demolish its clubhouse building and liquidate its contents as it tries to find a sustainable business model.

The club located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road said in a news release that it plans a two-phase liquidation and salvage auction, starting with online availability on Tuesday at auctionsolutionsinc.com. A live auction is planned at the site at 10 a.m. Nov. 21.

Available items include furniture, fixtures and equipment from the restaurant, bar and locker room. Salvage rights to the building and grounds will also be part of the auction.

In December, club owners sold 54 acres of the golf course to Chateau Development for more than $6.8 million. Chateau earlier this month broke ground on what eventually will be an 866-unit apartment complex.

When the apartment project was first announced last year, one of the course's owners, Guy Lammle, said plans were to redo the layout of the course so that it would still have 18 holes. Plans at the time were to have the new course ready for play sometime next year.