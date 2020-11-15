Work to start soon on Terminal Building project

The group building the six-story Holiday Inn Express hotel at Ninth and O streets had wanted to have a taller building with condos on the upper floors, but the plan ultimately didn't work out.
But Mike Works, who describes himself as a "minor investor" in the hotel project, saw an opportunity to do essentially the same thing in the Terminal Building next door.
So he and partner Justin Hernandez approached the building owner and offered to buy the 10-story building, which has been half-empty since a fire in 2018 heavily damaged the eighth floor of the building.
They closed last month on the $6 million purchase and now will turn their efforts toward renovating the top half of the building into higher-end condos.
Works said he and Hernandez are planning about 30-35 condos on the upper floors of the century-old building, with five units to a floor, although units could be combined if a buyer wants more space.
He described them as "luxury," but said they will be less expensive than the ones in the Lied Place residences, a 20-story building under construction at 11th and Q streets.
Works said he believes that is one factor that will give the $24 million Terminal Building project an advantage over some of the other condo projects in downtown, such as the redevelopment of the Lincoln Electric System building at 11th and O streets.
Other advantages include the high-end amenities being offered, such as a fitness center, pet-washing station and "garage-like" storage units. There also will be on-site parking offered in the surface lot to the south of the building.
One of the best amenities, according to Works, is the view, especially from the top floor.
"It's an amazing view," he said. "I fell in love with it right away."
In addition to the condos, there will be office and commercial space on the lower floors.
Works said he already has "solid interest" from commercial tenants for part of the first floor and all of the second floor. Many of the existing office tenants in the building will remain.
However, one tenant that's not likely to stay is Danny's Deli.
Dan Patrick, the owner of the sandwich shop, said Works and Hernandez have offered him a chance to remain, but it would be in a different space and he would have to pay for the buildout needed on the space.
Patrick said that option is not "financially feasible."
"At this point, we're probably just going to close down," he said.
Patrick said Jan. 10 will mark his 20th anniversary, so he hopes to stay open at least that long. He doesn't have plans to relocate the shop, but he said some of his customers have encouraged him to open a food truck and have been talking about starting a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for it.
Even though he probably won't be around to experience it, Patrick said he'll be looking forward to seeing the changes to the building once they're complete.
"The building's going to be really nice," he said.
Work on the first floor of the building will include extensive renovation to restore many of its historical features, including ticket windows for the city's trolley system in the early 20th century.
The first floor will also feature floor-to-ceiling windows, which were a fixture when the building opened in 1916, and awnings on the building's exterior will be restored.
Exterior improvements will include removing the first-floor brick face on the east and north sides and replacing it with terra cotta, repairing cracked terra cotta on upper floors, window replacements throughout the building and replacing the first-floor canopy.
Works said demolition on parts of the building is likely to start next month, with interior construction starting soon afterward. Streetscape and exterior work is likely to begin in February or March.
He said the first condo units could be ready by summer, with full buildout of all units likely to take two to three years. Commercial spaces should be ready for tenants by fall.
