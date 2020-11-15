Work to start soon on Terminal Building project

Other advantages include the high-end amenities being offered, such as a fitness center, pet-washing station and "garage-like" storage units. There also will be on-site parking offered in the surface lot to the south of the building.

One of the best amenities, according to Works, is the view, especially from the top floor.

"It's an amazing view," he said. "I fell in love with it right away."

In addition to the condos, there will be office and commercial space on the lower floors.

Works said he already has "solid interest" from commercial tenants for part of the first floor and all of the second floor. Many of the existing office tenants in the building will remain.

However, one tenant that's not likely to stay is Danny's Deli.

Dan Patrick, the owner of the sandwich shop, said Works and Hernandez have offered him a chance to remain, but it would be in a different space and he would have to pay for the buildout needed on the space.

Patrick said that option is not "financially feasible."

"At this point, we're probably just going to close down," he said.