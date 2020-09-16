Work to start next month on clearing former P.O. Pears for downtown Lincoln student housing project

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The developers planning Lincoln's newest student-oriented housing project will start work next month.

New Orleans-based Campion Development completed the purchase of five properties on the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, L and M streets, including the former P.O. Pears/Red 9 building, in August. The purchase price, according to county real estate documents, was a little less than $1.5 million.

One lot is vacant, and buildings on the other four lots will be torn down, starting with the former P.O. Pears — which has been mostly vacant since 2014 — and the smaller buildings directly south of it.

Demolition of those buildings will start next month, said Steve Gries, an associate broker with Omaha commercial real estate firm NAI NP Dodge.

Gries said The Arter Group at 927 M St. has until the end of October to vacate its building, so demolition on that lot will not occur until November.

Construction on the seven-story apartment building will start immediately after demolition, with Campion planning to have it open before classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln start in August 2022, Gries said.