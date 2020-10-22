 Skip to main content
Work to get underway on new student-oriented apartment complex in downtown Lincoln
Campion

Campion Development is starting construction on Liv Red, a seven-story student-oriented housing complex that will occupy most of the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, L and M streets. The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2022.

 GHC Architects

Downtown Lincoln's latest housing project will soon start rising near Ninth and M streets.

Campion Development hosted a groundbreaking Thursday morning for Liv Red, a seven-story student-oriented apartment complex that will be built on most of the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, L and M streets.

The $42 million building will have approximately 575 bedrooms, with mostly four-bedroom dorm-style apartments, but also some one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The first two floors will feature townhouses with sidewalk access. The units will be fully furnished.

The complex is chock full of amenities that are likely to appeal to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, including free high-speed internet, a free shuttle to campus and private study areas on two floors.

Other amenities will include a heated pool, fitness center, covered parking and a dog park and dog washing station.

Paige Prechter, a principal with New Orleans-based Campion, called Lincoln a "phenomenal college town" and said the company chose to do a project here because of growth at UNL and the "welcoming" atmosphere from city officials toward development.

"We're excited to revitalize downtown Lincoln," she said.

Prechter said she expects the apartments to appeal not only to college students but also to young professionals and others who want to live downtown.

The project, which is being built by Sampson Construction, is scheduled to open in August 2022. It will be managed by Tailwind Group, which manages student housing projects in nine states, including ones in Iowa City, Iowa, Bloomington, Indiana, and several other cities that are home to Big Ten universities.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

